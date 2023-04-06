Sri Lankan New Year Cultural Celebrations invites all in Rotorua to get involved

Sri Lanka dancers in traditional costumes Photo / 123RF.com

The community is being invited to come together this Saturday to celebrate the Sri Lankan New Year.

The celebrations are being held at Westbrook School and will include Sri Lankan food and a cup of tea, cultural performances, games and will showcase cultural dress.

Co-organiser Harendra Bandara says Sri Lanka’s calendar starts from April.

He says the New Year Festival is all about prosperity, aspirations and goals for the coming year, and a lot of cultural practices and customs are part of the festival.

“To showcase this to the younger generation and the community is the purpose of having this festival.”

Harendra says the New Year celebration is open for anyone to go along and enjoy.

He says Sri Lanka’s culture, language and written language has developed over thousands of years, and is predominantly shaped by Buddhist philosophies.

“There are inviting, accepting, friendly, sharing and caring values based in our culture.”

He says about 60 Sri Lankan families live in Rotorua.

“For many reasons we are here in New Zealand, and we think our values and culture have a lot we can share to the wider community.

“We want to showcase our community, that this is what we have to share.”

For more information contact Harendra on (027) 925 3921, Dharshana on (021) 026 12925, Laknaeh on (021) 257 3752 or email rotoruasrilankan@gmail.com.

The details

- What: Sri Lankan New Year Cultural Celebrations

- When: Saturday, April 8, 9am to 4pm

- Where: Westbrook School

- Free





