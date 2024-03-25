Springfield Bottle-O in Rotorua is targeted by ram raiders again. Video / Supplied

Six thieves in three cars were forced abandon an attempted ram raid after failing to get through three steel rear doors at a Rotorua liquor store.

But what is has meant for Springfield Bottle-O owner Jasmine Singh is another $1000 insurance excess payout and having to dig deeper into her business’ coffers to find up to $4000 for bollards - this time for the rear of her store.

The Springfield Bottle-O was ram raided at 6am on Sunday by a group of at least six people in three vehicles, Singh said. They drove one of the vehicles down an alleyway behind the liquor store at Otonga Rd shops.

Security camera footage of the ram raid shows one of the thievesrecording the ram raid on his mobile phone as they try to drive through the roller doors.

Singh said they reversed one of the cars into their shop’s roller door, which caused enough vibration to set off the alarm, prompting the thieves to run away empty-handed.

Singh said they would have been hard-pressed to get through the doors because there was an exterior roller door, a metal door that’s part of the building as well as an interior roller door.

“But what they do each time is cause damage and it’s another $1000 to get it fixed.”

She said they would have no choice but to get bollards at the rear of the store now as well.

“It comes out of our own pocket, from the cashflow of the business.”

Singh has already just recently added more bollards to the front of the liquor store on the footpath off Otonga Rd - costing $4000 - after thieves ram-raided the front window on February 7.

Police said in a statement they responded to the liquor store ram raid at 6.09am on Sunday.

Police said a vehicle that damaged the door was left behind and the offenders fled in two other cars.

Police were later notified a car was broken into on Hamon Pl overnight on Sunday.

“Scene examinations at both places have been conducted, and the vehicle left on Otonga Rd has been recovered. Police understand that they are likely to be connected and inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate those involved.”

More break ins

There were at least fivecar-related crimes in Rotorua overnight on Saturday.

Police said they would make inquiries to find out if they were linked to the liquor store ram raid and Hamon Pl car break in.

No one has been charged for any of the offences.

The other offences included:

A car was stolen from a Victoria address between 12am and 5.20am on Sunday.

A car was broken into and had the ignition pulled at a second Victoria address, between 1am and 4.55am on Sunday.

A car was broken into and had the ignition pulled at a Hillcrest address about 3am on Sunday.

A car was stolen at 2.10am on Sunday from a Fenton Park address.

A car was stolen at 10.35pm on Saturday from a Pomare address.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.



