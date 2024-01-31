MPs are back with plenty on the to-do list, Wellington's water woes and ANZ’s latest scam warning for customers in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

A man pleaded not guilty to arson yesterday in relation to a late November fire at Rotorua’s Spa Lodge.

The man appeared in the Rotorua District Court before Judge Greg Hollister-Jones, facing five charges including wilful damage, arson and using forged documents.

He elected trial by jury.

Defence lawyer Sam Vincent appeared for the man on behalf of lawyer Annette Sykes. Vincent requested interim name suppression for the man.

Judge Hollister-Jones granted interim suppression until the man’s next appearance for a case review hearing on March 27.

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.








