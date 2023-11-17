OPINION

Do you ever feel like all you do is complain?

Just call me Negative Nancy. Or Debbie Downer. Or Petty Betty.

Some days it seems like all conversations begin with “ugh”.

“Ugh, I couldn’t get a car park when I went to town.”

“Ugh, petrol prices have gone up again.”

“Ugh, my grocery bill went up again.”

And when you’re an opinion writer like myself, there’s a published paper trail of your thoughts and feelings that follow you around forever.

All it takes is a quick Google search and there they are – all in one convenient, easy-to-find package.

All this to say, I think I need a palate cleanser. I’ve been ragging on about all life’s woes for weeks now and I think it’s time to focus on the good things in life - the weird and wonderful reasons I love living in this funny place I call home.

Aside from a very brief stint in Hamilton, I’ve lived my entire life in the Bay of Plenty. I grew up in Whakatāne, studied and worked in Rotorua, and moved to Tauranga in my mid-20s where I’ve remained since.

And, you know what? There’s nowhere else I’d rather live. I mean, if you want to fund a holiday home for me in Phuket, I’ll not turn it down. Just make sure it’s close to the beach, please. With air conditioning and wi-fi too, of course. Not that I’m picky.

Despite the negative opinions I sometimes have about the place, I consider myself fortunate to live here. No really, I do.

And to prove it to you, here are a few of the things I appreciate most about living in the Bay:

This is my go-to hangout spot when I’ve got a kid-free moment and it’s honestly one of my favourite places to be. There’s lots of easy parking at Waipuna Park and a small on-site café with perfectly brewed coffee, and the walking tracks are just beautiful. Gorgeous shady trees, a picturesque wee waterfall, a meandering boardwalk over wetlands and plenty of singing birds.

It’s beautiful, interesting and so much fun to explore thanks to the incredible people who volunteer their time to make it so.

On one recent visit, a lovely woman showed us around the herb garden and plucked some flowers and leaves for us to smell and taste, which my kid loved. The smells of lavender and chamomile followed us cheerfully around for the rest of the day.

Run by volunteers, Te Puna Quarry Park is full of different gardenscapes. Photo / NZME

Last weekend, we were admiring the caterpillars and chrysalises at the butterfly garden when a volunteer offered to take us through the butterfly house.

We were shown cocoons, moths, stick insects and caterpillars with such enthusiasm, and the friendly man let my son choose a sticker to place on his hat.

The amazing early childhood facilities I make use of – Welcome Bay Kindergarten, Welcome Bay Playcentre, Baywave swimming lessons, the children’s areas at all four of the Tauranga libraries.

The people I’ve met at these places are passionate about what they do, incredibly invested in good outcomes for children, and are a joy to be around. When you don’t have a village, it’s these kinds of facilities that fill the gaps and we’re so, so lucky to have them.

I know, I know, it’s been closed for what, seven or so years now? But I’ll still count it as one of my favourite places in the Bay. I used to spend so much time there just wandering around and looking at everything inside that sprawling building with its fascinating past.

And, of course, the Government Gardens and the lake-front boardwalks behind the museum are such a lovely place to be. It made me so happy to see the council has voted to go ahead with strengthening works to eventually reopen the museum.

Rotorua Museum in spring. Photo / Laura Smith

Whakatāne River walkway

From the bridge to The Heads, it’s an easy, scenic walk and the path is fully concreted so I can even rollerblade there.

Hashtag 90s kid.

Bay of Plenty people

And then there’s the stories of kindness from strangers.

The woman who helped me put my pram into the car when my baby was screaming.

The woman who offered to let my child join hers on the coin-operated car ride.

The supermarket employee who gave me a hug when my toddler wet his pants in the middle of the supermarket and I burst into tears.

The many lovely neighbours who shared fruit, veges, meat and preserves with us.

Sonya Bateson is an opinion writer for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. Photo / Andrew Warner

The kind PR person who befriended me when I was a nervous and overwhelmed junior reporter.

The councillor who sent me an email of encouragement.

The woman who paid for my lunch when I forgot my wallet. All those people and so, so many more.

I may rag on this place from time to time, but I truly love it here. The people and the places are what make it home.

I wouldn’t be anywhere else.

(Except Phuket. I’m still willing to accept that holiday home, from the goodness of my heart of course.)

