Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Sonya Bateson: Prosecuting beggars seems pointless and counterintuitive

Sonya Bateson
By
5 mins to read
Beggars in Rotorua risk being prosecuted by police. Photo / Getty Images

Beggars in Rotorua risk being prosecuted by police. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Let me tell you a story about one particularly tough point in my life.

I was a tertiary student and had recently moved into a flat with some other young people. Until I landed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post