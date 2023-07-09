Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Migrant visa and Accredited Employer Work Visa are ‘ridiculous’, Rotorua businesses say

Rotorua Daily Post
By Shania Callender
6 mins to read
Restaurant owner Deepak Kundal (left) and sous chef Bikram Singh. Photo / Andrew Warner

Restaurant owner Deepak Kundal (left) and sous chef Bikram Singh. Photo / Andrew Warner

The owner of six Rotorua hospitality businesses relying on overseas workers to fill job vacancies says the skilled migrant visa changes are “unjustifiable” and “ridiculous”.

And a Rotorua bistro owner who has worked in hospitality

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post