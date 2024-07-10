Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Six60: Rotorua in running to host final show of Grassroots Tour Aotearoa

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
The number one stadium in the world: Eden Park rockets to the top of international rankings. Video / Six60 / Supplied

Rotorua is in the running to host band Six60 in the final show of their Grassroots Tour Aotearoa before they head overseas.

In a statement today, the band announced the top five locations with the fans set to decide where the performance, billed as One More Show, will take place.

The top five locations in the running for the final show are Whangārei, Rotorua, Palmerston North, Raglan and Balclutha.

Six60 will round out their Grassroots Tour in Rotorua, Whangārei, Palmerston North, Raglan or Balclutha, depending on the voting of their fans. Photo / NZME
Six60 will round out their Grassroots Tour in Rotorua, Whangārei, Palmerston North, Raglan or Balclutha, depending on the voting of their fans. Photo / NZME

Theshow will officially close out the Grassroots Tour in New Zealand, giving fans one more opportunity to experience the band live before they head to Europe in September.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Grassroots Tour has had Six60 playing in some of New Zealand’s most beloved small-town venues during April and May, taking their biggest hits and rearranging them into acoustic, stripped-back versions.

“We’ve loved connecting with our fans throughout these intimate shows,” Six60 said in the statement.

“We’re very excited to bring ‘One More Show’ to the Grassroots Tour here in Aotearoa with One NZ, and have our fans help us find where we should play next.”

From the Piha Surf Club to Waimate’s Regent Theatre and Tokomaru Bay’s Te Puka Tavern, fans had the chance to get up close and personal with Six60 to hear their iconic stadium hits reworked for small-town pubs, theatres, halls and more.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Echoing the sentiments of one of their most beloved songs, Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō / Don’t Forget Your Roots, this tour embodies the band’s commitment to their roots and the unbreakable bond they share with their fans,” the statement said.

Kiwi band Six60 on a couch outside their former student flat at 660 Castle St in Dunedin.
Kiwi band Six60 on a couch outside their former student flat at 660 Castle St in Dunedin.

One NZ sponsorship and partnership lead Bridgette Walker said the telco is excited to partner with Six60.

“We love that this tour allows fans from every corner of Aotearoa to come together and share in this unique musical experience.”

Go to onemoreshow.co.nz to cast your vote.

Voting closes midnight July 21, with the winning region announced on July 23.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post