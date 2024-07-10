Rotorua is in the running to host band Six60 in the final show of their Grassroots Tour Aotearoa before they head overseas.
In a statement today, the band announced the top five locations with the fans set to decide where the performance, billed as One More Show, will take place.
The top five locations in the running for the final show are Whangārei, Rotorua, Palmerston North, Raglan and Balclutha.
Theshow will officially close out the Grassroots Tour in New Zealand, giving fans one more opportunity to experience the band live before they head to Europe in September.