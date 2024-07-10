The Grassroots Tour has had Six60 playing in some of New Zealand’s most beloved small-town venues during April and May, taking their biggest hits and rearranging them into acoustic, stripped-back versions.

“We’ve loved connecting with our fans throughout these intimate shows,” Six60 said in the statement.

“We’re very excited to bring ‘One More Show’ to the Grassroots Tour here in Aotearoa with One NZ, and have our fans help us find where we should play next.”

From the Piha Surf Club to Waimate’s Regent Theatre and Tokomaru Bay’s Te Puka Tavern, fans had the chance to get up close and personal with Six60 to hear their iconic stadium hits reworked for small-town pubs, theatres, halls and more.

“Echoing the sentiments of one of their most beloved songs, Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō / Don’t Forget Your Roots, this tour embodies the band’s commitment to their roots and the unbreakable bond they share with their fans,” the statement said.

Kiwi band Six60 on a couch outside their former student flat at 660 Castle St in Dunedin.

One NZ sponsorship and partnership lead Bridgette Walker said the telco is excited to partner with Six60.

“We love that this tour allows fans from every corner of Aotearoa to come together and share in this unique musical experience.”

Go to onemoreshow.co.nz to cast your vote.

Voting closes midnight July 21, with the winning region announced on July 23.