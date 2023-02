Police responded to reports of a burglary at commercial premises in Ngongotahā overnight. Photo / File

Six people have been arrested in relation to a burglary in Ngongotahā overnight.

A police spokesman said police responded to reports of a burglary at commercial premises in Ngongotahā Rd about 3.30am.

Six youths were taken into custody and charged with unlawfully taking or getting into a motor vehicle and burglary, he said,

Inquiries were ongoing.