Six tertiary students receive 2022 Beverley Anaru Memorial Scholarship

(From left): Aquatania Hill, Raukura-Te Whanatu Kahukiwa, donor Pita Anaru, Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, Ryan Hayes, Shanayla Barrett, Te Manaia Jennings (absent Shaquille Graham).

Six local tertiary students who whakapapa to Te Arawa have received scholarships, which were established to honour a skilled and passionate educationalist.

In 2015, Pita Anaru established the Beverley Anaru Memorial Scholarship Fund with the Geyser Community Foundation to honour the memory of his late wife, Beverley.

The fund provides scholarships for the advancement of education to Te Arawa descendants studying at NZQA Level 4 or above who are committed to contributing to the development and prosperity of the Te Arawa iwi, hapū and whānau.

Beverley Anaru was a skilled and passionate educationalist who gave more than 60 years’ service to education, both nationally and internationally.

Pita says the Geyser Community Foundation is the ideal vehicle in which to honour Beverley’s memory and to make an enduring contribution to the educational achievement of Te Arawa descendants.

“Beverley’s work ethic, professionalism and passion for education were renowned in the local community, as was her commitment to seeing young Māori succeed through education.

“She was guided strongly by her personal philosophy: ‘He aha te mea nui o tea o, he tamaiti, he tamaiti, he tamaiti‘ (What is the most important thing in the world, the child, the child, the child).

“Through her role as education consultant for the Ngāti Whakaue Education Endowment Trust Board, she worked in collaboration with schools, whānau and the community to enhance educational outcomes for Rotorua children.

“In 1995, Beverley was awarded a Queen’s Service Medal for public service in recognition of her contribution to education and received a multi-service teaching award for reading and language.”

Geyser’s chairwoman Helene Phillips says the foundation was honoured to have been chosen to manage the scholarship fund on behalf of the Anaru whānau.

Last Wednesday evening, the following six local students who whakapapa to Te Arawa received scholarships at a special presentation at St Faith’s Church, Ōhinemutu. The students were:

Shanayla Barrett, Bachelor of Arts and Law, $5000

Shaquille Graham, Philosophy: Māori Community Health, $5000

Ryan Hayes, Diploma in Engineering (Civil), $5000

Raukura-Te Whanatu Kahukiwa, Bachelor of Health Science (Medical), $5000

Aquatania Hill, Bachelor of Nursing, $5000

Te Manaia Jennings, Bachelor of Health Science (Psychology), $5000

The total value of the scholarships awarded was $30,000.

A total of 39 scholarships with a combined value of more than $200,000 have been awarded since 2016.