Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Six police officer graduates deployed to Bay of Plenty

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Constable Ethan Semple is one of six Bay of Plenty police graduates from Wing 383 who will be deployed to the region. Photo / Supplied

Constable Ethan Semple is one of six Bay of Plenty police graduates from Wing 383 who will be deployed to the region. Photo / Supplied

A new Bay of Plenty police officer has found his “calling” after graduating from Wing 383 in Porirua on Thursday.

Constable Ethan Semple is one of six Bay of Plenty police graduates who will be deployed to the region and will start on April 28. Three recruits are going to Tauranga, two to Rotorua (including Semple), and one to Tūrangi.

Semple also received the Police Commissioner’s award for leadership.

In a police media statement, Semple said his brother inspired him to join the police.

“I was very proud of my brother, when he joined the police a few years ago. I’d always felt called to joining the police myself but felt like I wasn’t ready.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Semple said he was going “from job to job” for a few years, working with youths in Oranga Tamariki, security, and “a few tradie jobs”.

He said he was “never satisfied” with what he was doing.

Constable Ethan Semple is one of six Bay of Plenty police graduates from Wing 383 who will be deployed to the region. Photo / Supplied
Constable Ethan Semple is one of six Bay of Plenty police graduates from Wing 383 who will be deployed to the region. Photo / Supplied

“Last year the recruiter tapped me on the shoulder, so I put my name forward.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“As I did so I’d never felt so sure about any job I’d put my name down for, and coming into college I knew I was where I am meant to be.

“It’s like stepping into a calling.”

Semple acknowledged being a police officer was not “just a job”.

“Putting on the uniform is a way of life, a calling.

“We are the ones who stand in the way of injustice, we will be the ones to inspire hope and confidence in the communities around us, living and breathing the values of being good people.”

Seventy-six police graduates marked the completion of their initial police training course in Porirua on April 17. Photo / Supplied
Seventy-six police graduates marked the completion of their initial police training course in Porirua on April 17. Photo / Supplied

Commissioner Richard Chambers, members of the police executive, and wing patron Don Mann congratulated the 76 graduating constables from Wing 383 on Thursday.

Mayor of Porirua Anita Baker also attended and presented a prize in the absence of the Minister of Police.

Families and friends celebrated at Porirua’s Te Rauparaha Arena after the completion of the initial training course.

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post