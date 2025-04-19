Constable Ethan Semple is one of six Bay of Plenty police graduates from Wing 383 who will be deployed to the region. Photo / Supplied

A new Bay of Plenty police officer has found his “calling” after graduating from Wing 383 in Porirua on Thursday.

Constable Ethan Semple is one of six Bay of Plenty police graduates who will be deployed to the region and will start on April 28. Three recruits are going to Tauranga, two to Rotorua (including Semple), and one to Tūrangi.

Semple also received the Police Commissioner’s award for leadership.

In a police media statement, Semple said his brother inspired him to join the police.

“I was very proud of my brother, when he joined the police a few years ago. I’d always felt called to joining the police myself but felt like I wasn’t ready.”