Riding in the combined 10,000m race today, Terry followed the pace well in the pack to push through behind the C4 leaders to claim the bronze in the C5 category, for her third medal this week.

“It’s been very unexpected and very exciting,” Terry said of the championships.

“There are lots of new things and lots of learnings.

“I am really stoked with the results and how it has been going and I’m also really stoked for everyone else racing in the New Zealand team in the other classifications.”

Rotorua’s Siobhan Terry in action at the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Brazil. Photo / SWPix

The tandem pairing of Emma Foy and Jessie Hodges returned to the competition after their outstanding ride on Saturday to contest the Women’s CB 1000m time trial final.

They impressed to qualify for the final to come up against defending world and Paralympic champions Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan of Great Britain.

The New Zealanders pushed hard but could not match the British pair, who secured their third gold medal this week in 1m 06.796s, with the Kiwis timed at 1m 07.228s for a deserved silver.

The pair also came fifth in today’s sprint ride-off.

Waikato’s Nicole Murray displayed her versatility to earn a silver medal in the Women’s C4 Sprint final.

Murray prevailed in the final sprint to claim the semifinal victory over Mariela Delgado and Paula Ossa Veloza.

She also fought hard in the final but could not hold off outstanding Italian sprinter Claudia Cretti, who won her third gold medal of the championships.

Murray also claimed another medal on Monday, with a bronze in the C5 10,000m.

The highlight of the final day was the gold medal won by Cambridge rider Devon Briggs, who sat in the pack for much of the 10km race, helping to close down attacks and biding his time, until he unleashed his sprint on the final lap for an impressive victory.

NZ results from the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships:

WB, Sprint for 5th: Emma Foy/Jessie Hodges (NZL) beat Hannah Chadwick/Elizabeth Stevenson (USA).

Men C3 10km: 1: Devon Briggs (NZL) 2: Finlay Graham (GBR) 3: Eduardo Santas Asensio (ESP)

Women C4 10km: 1: Tara Neyland (AUS) 2: Alana Forster (AUS) 3: Siobhan Terry (NZL)

Women C5 10km: 1: Claudia Cretti (AUS) 2: Anna Harkowska (POL) 3: Nicole Murray (NZL)

Women’s C4 Sprint final: 1: Erin Normoyle (AUS) 2: Kadeena Cox (GBR) 3: Siobhan Terry (NZL)

Women’s CB 1km Time Trial final: 1: Lizzi Jordan-Danni Khan (GBR) 1m:06.796s, 2: Emma Foy-Jessie Hodges (NZL) 1:07.228, 3: Jessica Gallagher-Jacqui Mengler-Mohr (AUS) 1:07.280

Women’s C5 Sprint final: 1: Claudia Cretti (ITA) 13.537s, 2: Nicole Murray (NZL)

– Content supplied by Cycling NZ