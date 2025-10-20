“I am really stoked with the results and how it has been going and I’m also really stoked for everyone else racing in the New Zealand team in the other classifications.”
The tandem pairing of Emma Foy and Jessie Hodges returned to the competition after their outstanding ride on Saturday to contest the Women’s CB 1000m time trial final.
They impressed to qualify for the final to come up against defending world and Paralympic champions Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan of Great Britain.
The New Zealanders pushed hard but could not match the British pair, who secured their third gold medal this week in 1m 06.796s, with the Kiwis timed at 1m 07.228s for a deserved silver.
The pair also came fifth in today’s sprint ride-off.
Waikato’s Nicole Murray displayed her versatility to earn a silver medal in the Women’s C4 Sprint final.
Murray prevailed in the final sprint to claim the semifinal victory over Mariela Delgado and Paula Ossa Veloza.
She also fought hard in the final but could not hold off outstanding Italian sprinter Claudia Cretti, who won her third gold medal of the championships.
Murray also claimed another medal on Monday, with a bronze in the C5 10,000m.
The highlight of the final day was the gold medal won by Cambridge rider Devon Briggs, who sat in the pack for much of the 10km race, helping to close down attacks and biding his time, until he unleashed his sprint on the final lap for an impressive victory.