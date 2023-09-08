Utuhina Bridge on Old Taupo Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner.

A busy Rotorua thoroughfare will partly close for three weeks this month for bridge maintenance.

The Utuhina Stream bridge, near Rotorua Boys’ High School on Old Taupo Rd, will close from September 25, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a statement today.

There will be a full road closure between Sunset Rd and Pukuatua St and traffic will be detoured using local roads.

The agency’s system manager for Bay of Plenty, Roger Brady, said critical work was needed at the site to extend the life of the bridge and prevent further deterioration.

Old Taupo Rd, between Sunset Rd and Pukuatua St will be closed for three weeks. Photo / Andrew Warner.

“Over time, erosion has exposed piles beneath the southern side of the bridge, and to resolve this we need to remove a section of road and install sheet piles,” he said.

“We want to reassure local residents and business owners that they will be able to access their properties at all times. There will also be access for pedestrians and cyclists through the site,” Brady said.

SH5 is a busy urban road within Rotorua, and a key route for “High Productivity Motor Vehicles” (HPMV) and heavy haulage vehicles.

“Our rationale for closing the road is that it substantially reduces the time our crews are required to be on site, minimising the overall disruption.”

He said fully closing the road meant the work could be done in the quickest time and over school holidays.

“Partial closure to keep traffic moving through the site would take much longer, up to four months, and would result in traffic congestion and delays for the duration of the works.

He said it was working with Rotorua Lakes Council and contractor Fulton Hogan on the project.

“We will need weather, machinery and ground conditions to all co-operate, however, we have a comprehensive programme in place and are confident we’ll be able to achieve the timeframe,” Brady said.

The 21m Utuhina Stream bridge was constructed in 1955 and carries approximately 25,000 vehicles per day.

“This work is going to cause disruption to people’s daily travel around Rotorua. We urge all motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey.

“Most importantly, we thank you for your patience while this work is carried out,” Brady said.

Detour details:

The majority of vehicles will be able to follow the local detours.

All light vehicles to detour via Malfroy Rd, Ford Rd and Sunset Rd

Heavy vehicles and CBD traffic to detour via Lake Rd and Ranolf St

HPMV vehicles will need to use SH1, and either SH5 or SH30.

- Source: Waka Kotahi



