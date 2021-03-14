Sibling rivalry at New Zealand Superbike Championships in Taupō

Whakatāne father and sons Damon Rees (left), Tony Rees and Mitch Rees preparing for a celebration after their outstanding success in the nationals this season. Photo / Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

Sibling rivalry doesn't get any more fierce, but it was probably always going to be a double Honda and Rees family celebration when the 2021 New Zealand Superbike Championships wrapped up in Taupō at the weekend.

Reduced from four rounds to three because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the championship final at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park became a history-making occasion for the high-powered and high-profile Rees Honda Racing Team.

Whakatāne brothers Damon and Mitch Rees, both riding Honda CBR1000 bikes, were respectively first and second in the premier superbike class standings after January's two South Island rounds, separated by just 16.5 points.

After the first two of three superbike races at Taupō and with just one more clash to come, they were still the top dogs but they'd swapped positions and it was now elder brother Mitch in charge, 10.5 points ahead of Damon.

In the end, Mitch Rees' 1-1-2 results over the weekend were enough to earn him the coveted title, the 28-year-old eventually winning it by 14.5 points from Damon, who suffered brake problems in race two when he was forced to nurse his bike to an unaccustomed eighth placing.

However, his 3-8-3 score-card for the weekend was still enough to see him claim the runner-up spot overall.

Christchurch's Alastair Hoogenboezem came on strong at Taupō with a 2-2-1 scorecard and climbed from fourth to third in the standings.

With Mitch Rees winning his first national road-racing crown, and in the premier class no less, he followed in his 53-year-old father Tony's wheel-tracks.

Motorcycling New Zealand Hall of Fame inductee Tony Rees was national superbike champion three times, in 2017, 2005 and 2001, and was national open sports production champion three times, in 1997, 1998 and 1999.

This is in addition to him claiming numerous race wins in the street racing environment, Tony Rees many times the top man around Whanganui's fabled Cemetery Circuit and a multiple champion at the now-defunct Battle Of The Streets events in Paeroa.

But Mitch Rees' crowning glory on Sunday was also the first time that both a father and son had clinched a New Zealand superbike championship title.

"It was a fantastic weekend," Mitch said.

"Got pole and won the first two races. I knew what the mathematics were, although I obviously would have liked to win every race. To be fair, I was a bit lucky too because Damo had a really bad weekend.

"The bike was good in a vast range of set-ups for us here this weekend. Obviously Damo deserved to win the championship too, but only one rider can win and I stepped up this weekend and got the job done."

It was a case of mixed emotions for his 25-year-old brother Damon, happy for his brother but disappointed to miss out on winning the title.

"It's a bitter pill to swallow, but if I had to lose to anyone, I'm glad it was my brother. It was a good result for the team and good for Honda too," he said.

Class champions this season were Whakatāne's Mitch Rees (Superbikes), Christchurch's Dale Finch (Supersport 600 class); Napier's SJ Cavell (650 Pro Twins); Invercargill's Cormac Buchanan (Supersport 300 and Supersport 150); Tauranga duo Barry Smith and Stu Dawe (Sidecars).