Firearms-related incidents continue to plague Ōpōtiki. Photo / NZME

A woman who told police she was shot at while in her car and went to the Ōpōtiki Ambulance Station is in a serious condition nursing her gunshot wound.

Police have told the Rotorua Daily Post they were called to the ambulance station at 2.45pm on Saturday after the woman went there to get help.

The woman told police she was injured when her car was shot at.

A police spokeswoman said the woman was transported to Whakatāne Hospital in a serious condition.

Police didn’t disclose any more details but said their inquiries were continuing.

On Tuesday last week police issued a statement revealing they were dealing with several firearms-related incidents involving gangs in the Bay of Plenty town that started on Sunday, October 15.

On that day a car was allegedly shot at and stolen after an armed man had visited the address earlier that night and made threatening comments to residents.

A 29-year-old man was arrested after shots were fired at another house the following morning and he appeared in the Whakatāne District Court last week facing firearms charges.

Two different homes were the targets of more gunfire on Tuesday, October 17.

Senior Sergeant Richard Miller said last week no one had been hurt in any of the incidents and they all involved “gang members targeting each other”.

He described the offending as “mindless and incredibly dangerous - and it is a miracle nobody has been seriously injured or killed”.

The Rotorua Daily Post asked police this morning if the latest shooting involving the seriously injured woman was gang-related but a senior police officer was yet to respond.