Chorizo and Feta Shakshuka. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

Because eggs hold a status of luxury at present, we’ve been eating them sparingly and ensuring they’re the hero of whatever dish we use them in — egg wash glazes or beaten egg for crumbing are a thing of the past.

Shakshuka absolutely makes eggs the hero — they are poached to perfection in a rich and smoky tomato-based sauce. I’ve used both whole peeled, canned tomatoes and fresh cherry tomatoes here — which creates a nice, chunky, velvety texture and a little bite. Don’t use the cheap canned tomatoes here — use the best quality you can find because this will greatly affect the overall dish.

Chorizo adds a delicious smokiness and meaty chew, and the feta on top helps to cut through all that richness with bright saltiness. You can use coriander instead of (or as well as) parsley if you like.

Serve this in bowls, over a nice pilaf, or cook in individual skillets and dig right in. A nice crusty bread or flatbread is definitely needed to mop up that sauce!

Serves 2-4

Ingredients

● 2 tbsp olive oil

● 1 chorizo sausage (100g), sliced into 1cm rounds

● 1 large onion, finely chopped

● 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

● 200g red capsicum (1 large or 2 small), cored and sliced into 1cm strips

● 2 tsp sweet paprika

● 1½ tsp smoked paprika

● 1 tsp coriander seeds

● 1 tsp ground cumin

● ¼ tsp cinnamon

● ¼ tsp chilli powder

● 1x400g can whole peeled tomatoes

● 100g cherry tomatoes, quartered

● 2 tbsp tomato paste

● 1 tbsp finely chopped parsley

● 1 tbsp lemon juice

● ½ tsp honey

● ½ tsp salt

● 4 eggs

● 75g feta

Method

1. Heat oil in large skillet or heavy-bottom saucepan over medium-high heat. Add chorizo and cook for 4-5 minutes, flipping halfway, until nicely browned and charring in spots. Allow to cool then slice each in half.

2. Return the same pan to a medium heat, keeping the chorizo juices, and add onion, garlic and capsicum. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add spices and cook for 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until fragrant (watch because spices can burn easily). Add canned and cherry tomatoes along with the tomato paste and 1 cup of water. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

3. Add chorizo back in, and simmer for another 15 minutes, until a nice thick sauce. Stir in parsley, lemon juice, honey and salt.

4. Using a spoon, make an indentation in the sauce and gently crack in one egg. Repeat with remaining eggs, ensuring they are spaced apart. Cover and cook gently for 5-7 minutes, until cooked to your liking. Remove from heat and crumble over the feta. Garnish with chopped parsley, salt and pepper, and serve immediately with your favourite bread.