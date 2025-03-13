Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

SH5 Rangitaiki crash causes serious injuries, road closed

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read

Vladimir Putin has signalled support for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, and overseas investors are welcomed on day two of the Infrastructure Investment Summit. Video / NZ Herald

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 at Rangitaiki.

Police were called about 11.30am.

Initial indications are there have been serious injuries and the road is closed with diversions in place.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post