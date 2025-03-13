Vladimir Putin has signalled support for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, and overseas investors are welcomed on day two of the Infrastructure Investment Summit. Video / NZ Herald

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 at Rangitaiki.

Police were called about 11.30am.

Initial indications are there have been serious injuries and the road is closed with diversions in place.