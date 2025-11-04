“All four lanes of SH30A, both in each direction, will be rebuilt giving the road a fresh, smooth asphalt finish that will improve driving conditions and extend the life of the road.”
While the road was closed, a detour would be in place via State Highway 30 (SH30) Te Ngae Rd, left to Sala St, right to Fenton St, to Amohau St and vice versa. Businesses and residents would have their access maintained into Marguerita St and Te Ngae Rd.
The detour route for heavy vehicles heading into the central city is SH30 Te Ngae Rd, left to Sala St, left to Hemo Rd, right to Old Taupo Rd (SH5), right to Pukuatua St (SH30A), and vice versa for those heading east.