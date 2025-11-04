Advertisement
SH30A Rotorua closure: NZTA confirms detours

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read

A full road closure will be in place for the duration of work.

Road repairs will close part of a major Rotorua arterial route from Monday for more than a month.

NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said State Highway 30A would close between Te Ngae Rd and Fenton St for resurfacing from 8am on November 10 to 5.30pm on December 12.

A full road

