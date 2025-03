Scott Watson fights for parole, Winston Peters heads to the US, and White House officials push for a Ukraine ceasefire.

A truck crash has closed part of State Highway 1 in Waikato.

A police spokesman said emergency servcies were called to a rolled truck south of Tīrau around 10am.

No serious injuries were reported, he said.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said SH1 was closed between the SH5 roundabout, Tīrau and SH28 (Whites Rd) in Putāruru.