Motorists have been told to stay off the roads. Photo/File

Motorists have been told to stay off the roads. Photo/File

Rotorua residents living near waterways are being urged to stay alert to rising water levels and to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

‘’Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Residents living near waterways such as the Ngongotaha Stream are encouraged to stay alert to rising water levels and as a precaution, to be prepared to evacuate if that were to become necessary, the Lakes District Council said in a statement.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the Bay of Plenty and police are warning motorists to stay off the roads unless travel is essential.

Council staff were attending more than 10 weather-related calls and people were being advised not to swim in waterways. Heavy rain had caused an overflow of treated wastewater that was pumped to the forest to be sprayed there from the city’s wastewater treatment plant into the Puarenga Stream.

’’This has occurred due to the amount of treated wastewater, due to the rain, exceeding the rate at which the pumps that send this treated wastewater to the forest are able to do so.

The situation was being monitored and signage was being erected at Sulphur Bay. Such overflows could occur when large amounts of stormwater entered the wastewater system when there is a lot of rain in a short space of time.

’Regardless of any overflows, advice from public health authorities was to not swim in waterways during and for at least 48 hours after any significant rain events. This was because of contamination from run-off from land that occurs and any other contaminants entering waterways. The council was actively monitoring the current weather warnings and contractors were on standby to respond to any weather-related issues that may occur.

The council also warned people to care if they were are on the roads as surface flooding and slips are possible and driving conditions may become hazardous.’

Weather-related calls council crews are attending -

Arawa Street – Tree down between courthouse at Te Aka Mauri

Arts Village (Hinemoa Street) – Tree down in carpark

Edmund Road – Surface flooding around Linton Park

Endean Road – 2 slips 1.5km from Paradise Valley Road, covering most of the road

Hamurana Road - Tree branches down

Oakland Place – Surface floodingParadise Valley Road – Blocked drain with debris

Pukehangi Road/Hoyte Place - Surface flooding

State Highway 5 – Tree blocking one lane 300m before Western Road heading

NorthWestern Road – Surface flooding covering half the road. One lane blockedWestern Road – Blocked cesspit causing surface flooding

To report a weather-related issue call the council on 07 348 4199 (24/7). To report an emergency, please contact 111.

In a written statement, this morning Bay of Plenty police said the rain affecting northern regions was now spreading across Bay of Plenty, causing multiple slips and bringing down several large trees.

’’Roads are blocked and there is already widespread flooding, which is expected to worsen over the course of the day.

’’SH2 was closed at Maniatutu with diversions in place, while a landslide is partially blocking SH 29 at Omanawa.”

MetService said there was a possibility of thunderstorms during the day in the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua and from this afternoon some might become severe, producing localised downpours with intensities of 25-40mm per hour.

Until midnight tonight, another 70 to 100mm of rain about the ranges, and lesser amounts nearer the coast are expected.

Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h, but 25 to 40mm/h possible in localised downpours and thunderstorms from this afternoon. Further rain or showers are expected on Sunday, which could be heavy at times with possible thunderstorms, and this warning may be extended.

Earlier this morning the One Love music festival in Tauranga was cancelled due to wild weather.

One Love promoter Glenn Meikle said the weather forecasts have worsened overnight, making it logistically impossible to hold One Love 2023 this weekend.

“Please understand that we have never wanted to cancel this event. One Love is a staple of New Zealand’s summer festival scene and with tens of thousands of fans from around the world coming along to celebrate reggae music at each event, we know how disappointing this cancellation is for not only our ticket holders but for the staff who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes, and of course, the artists who have been preparing for their One Love sets,” Meikle said.

“However, safety of all is paramount - and that includes the 40 per cent of our ticket-holders who are unable to travel to Tauranga dealing with Auckland’s State of Emergency. We hope everyone remains safe.”

“Our team has considered every option before making the decision to cancel One Love 2023 and there really is no other option. Going ahead in the current conditions would simply be irresponsible.

“We are genuinely sorry to let everyone down.”

Meanwhile, A resident living near the Wairoa River just outside of Tauranga says they are facing rising floodwaters due to the heavy rain.

Trevor Wilkinson overlooks the river from Echo Valley Way at Tauriko.

He said there his bottom paddock was a bit saturated before he went to bed last night but when he opened the curtains this morning ‘’it looks like a marina’'.’

‘‘Since we had the last floods, which I think was back in 2005, it’s never been as bad as this.

“It’s just horrendous.’’

“I’ve never seen anything quite like it. This is the first time I’ve seen it like this.

’’Wilkinson said it overnight the rainfall went from heavy showers to torrential rain and it just got worse.

’’This shows you the force of nature.’’

He estimated at its peak the river was two metres above the flood line. But there did not appear to be an immediate danger to houses because they were all above the flood line.

The level had dropped slightly as the tide went out but Wilkinson said high tide was due at 1pm, he said.

’’If this rain continues it could rise another four feet and we’ll be back to where we were. I’ve got a little barn that is under two metres of water.’’

Civil Defence has been approached for comment.

In Auckland, two people have died and two are missing after raging floodwaters and slips caused by an unprecedented deluge of rain across Auckland. A state of emergency has been declared across the region, with Auckland Airport closed and State Highway 1 closed or restricted in eight areas.

There is also widespread damage to homes, with many residents evacuated. Several homes in Hillsborough and Northcote Point, on Auckland’s North Shore, have been left teetering on the top of cliff faces following dramatic landslides.

More heavy rain is falling in Auckland this morning, as residents survey the damage to their homes and streets - there is widespread chaos across the region. Officials briefly opened the new Puhoi motorway north of Auckland last night to rescue stranded motorists.

Auckland Airport is closed until at least midday on Saturday because of flooding, with no international or domestic flights departing or arriving.

MetService said a record amount of rain had fallen on Auckland in 24 hours - by 1am, the region had recorded 249mm of rain, smashing the previous 24-hour record of 161.8mm, back in February 1985. And monthly records have also been broken - the wettest January recorded at the Auckland Airport weather station until now was in 1986 with 20cm and the wettest month ever was July 1998 with 30cm.

So far this month 32cm of rain has been recorded - a “massive” amount, MetService said.



