Emergency services are attending a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near Pongakawa.

Police said in a statement staff were called to Te Puke East Rd about 5.40pm.

The road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.

People were asked to avoid the area or expect delays.