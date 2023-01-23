The Taupō Summer Concert has sold out.

The Taupō Summer Concert has sold out with just over a week left until the big event.

The Taupō concert on February 4 is the first of three concerts staged by Greenstone Entertainment. The other two are in Whitianga on February 5 and Queenstown on February 11.

The concerts feature ZZ Top, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Stone Temple Pilots and The Angels.

Tickets for both the Whitianga and Queenstown shows are still available, but were also selling out fast, said Greenstone Entertainment CEO Amanda Calvert.

“The Taupō Summer Concert sell-out demonstrates how much our fans love not just the amazing lineup of artists we bring to our shores, but also the unique afternoon atmosphere and experience that some of New Zealand’s most idyllic summer holiday locations provide.

“Summer just isn’t summer without the Summer Concert Tour, and we want to thank everyone for their incredible support and encourage those still thinking about coming to the Whitianga or Queenstown show to grab them now.”

Remaining tickets for the Whitianga Summer Concert and Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert - Queenstown can be purchased at www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz.