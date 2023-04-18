Dr Ala Farah is an experienced general practitioner with over 15 years of medical experience in both hospital and GP-based settings.

Dr Ala Farah has professional and personal reasons for sharing her passion for women’s health.

The Hamilton-based GP has a head full of knowledge when it comes to hormonal conditions, menopause and peri-menopause, and will be sharing that knowledge at a free meeting in Taupō on April 26.

Farah was born in Sudan, grew up in Dubai and moved to New Zealand in 2009. She now lives in Hamilton with her husband and three boys, but is beginning to expand her GP practice, with regular visits to Taupō.

“As a mother, a wife and someone who juggles the demands of a full-time career, I understand what it’s like to often have your health needs take a back seat.”

Having been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, and vestibular migraines, she got frustrated with the traditional medication-only approach.

“Despite being a doctor, I realised that there is so much more to healthcare beyond the diagnosis. Using a combination of low-carb, keto [nutrition plans] and intermittent fasting, I have successfully made huge gains in my health and continue to reap the benefits of this lifestyle.’’

She is working towards a fellowship in the field of lifestyle medicine.

“I am passionate about sharing my experience with patients and guiding them through the frustration of dealing with their chronic and long-term health conditions.

“I also strongly believe that self-love and empathy are crucial parts of any wellness journey.”

Her GP practice takes a different approach to the usual 15-minute consultation, with appointments lasting 30-60 minutes, and a more “holistic approach”.

“You can get right down to the nitty-gritty. There is definitely a need for it.”

Farah’s talk on women’s health will take place at the Suncourt Hotel and Conference Centre on April 26 at 5.30pm. Entry is free; koha is welcome. The venue can hold 120 people.