Fig and coconut scones could be the perfect Mother's Day treat. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

Fig and coconut scones could be the perfect Mother's Day treat. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

With Mother’s Day on Sunday, you’ve probably got a few ideas swimming around for ways to treat your mum. A home-cooked breakfast or morning tea will always be appreciated!

If your mum’s like mine, she loves scones. Lemonade cream scones are a classic — these ones are delicately flavoured with toasted coconut and juicy dried fig. They are made with coconut cream instead of regular cream, so are naturally dairy free.

I recommend toasting them and serving with plenty of butter (dairy free if needed) and raspberry jam. Treat your mum with a hot coffee and scone on Mother’s Day to show your appreciation!

Go to Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

Ingredients

Makes 8

● 300ml coconut cream

● 1 tbsp lemon juice

● 3½ cups flour

● 4 tsp baking powder

● 2 tbsp sugar

● ½ tsp salt

● 250ml lemonade or soda water

● ¼ cup toasted desiccated coconut

● 75g dried figs, chopped

Method

1. Preheat oven to 200C. Lightly dust a baking tray with flour.

2. Combine coconut cream and lemon juice in a small bowl and set aside for 10 minutes to curdle.

3. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, sugar and salt.

4. Add the lemonade along with the coconut cream mixture. Mix gently, then add the dried figs and coconut and bring the mixture together with your hands. Briefly knead 4-5 times — don’t overwork the dough.

5. Shape into 8 even scones. Place them on your prepared tray, close together because this helps them rise. Bake for 15 minutes, or until well risen and lightly browned.

6. Serve warmed or toasted, with spread of choice.