Police responded to the collision at about 4pm. Photo / NZME

Police responded to the collision at about 4pm. Photo / NZME

Two people are injured after a crash between a school bus and a van in Rotorua.

Police responded to the collision on Hamurana Road, near Leonard Road at Ngongotaha at about 4pm.

A police spokeswoman said two people were taken to hospital with moderate to serious injuries. However the bus driver and the one passenger on the bus were not injured, she said.

The road was not blocked.