Whakatāne Aquatic Centre. Photo / Google Maps

Police are hoping anyone with information on the recent break in to the Whakatāne Aquatic Centre will come forward.

The aquatic centre was broken into in the early hours of Friday morning with the offender getting away with a safe containing an unknown amount of cash.

Whakatāne District Council community experience general manager, Georgina Fletcher, said the council was helping Whakatāne Police with their investigation and had provided CCTV footage.

“Minimal damage occurred and staff were pleased to be able to re-open to our community promptly by mid-morning (on Friday).”

Whakatāne police Senior Sergeant Al Fenwick said the CCTV footage showed one offender, a thinly built man, who was able to enter the building by jimmying open a door.

Police would like to speak to anyone who had seen any person acting suspiciously in this area at the time of the break-in, which he said was about 1am.

People can call 0800 Crimestoppers anonymously or visit the Whakatāne Police Station with information.

