There has been almost unbroken competition for the rugby prize, except for 2006, with the Thames Valley, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and King Country sub-union representative sides engaging in Peace Cup battles.

The 105 year-old Peace Cup is on the line in Rotorua this Saturday. Photo / Ben Fraser

While the Central North Island rugby landscape has changed dramatically over the last century, the legend of the Peace Cup will be kept alive by a one-off game between the Central Bay of Plenty and Maniapoto rugby sub-unions this Saturday.

The match between the Rotorua hosts and the King Country visitors takes place at Marist St Michael’s Rugby & Sports Club.

The combined names of the Central Bay of Plenty sub-union, which was constituted from the Rotorua sub-union, have been engraved on the trophy at season’s end on 12 occasions.

Rotorua had an unshakeable grip on the Peace Cup after their first victory in 1951.

The side held on to the trophy until Matamata took it in a direct challenge in 1955.

Central Bay of Plenty last lifted the Peace Cup in 2019 when they won the then Challenge trophy in a Stan Meads Cup contest.

Te Awamutu had held the Peace Cup for six seasons before Central Bay of Plenty came out on top with a 38-31 victory.

The Peace Cup visits a Rotorua school in 2004. Photo / NZME

Both sides scored five tries apiece with the difference being the Central Bay sharpshooter, who nailed all five conversions and added a penalty goal.

The first half had been a genuine arm wrestle with the home side holding a 10-7 advantage at the break in play.

Maniapoto have an even longer Peace Cup history than their rivals this weekend, having taken the cup into the summer break at the end of the 1943 rugby season.

The Te Kūiti-based sub-union were a dominant force in the Peace Cup stakes a half century later, after winning and holding the rugby prize between 1991 and 1995.

Last year’s holders, Hamilton, have not fielded a team for this year’s Peace Cup so Central Bay of Plenty will play Maniapoto for the trophy at Marist St Michaels Rugby & Sports Club at 2pm this Saturday.

‘Ugliest’ trophy in New Zealand

The Peace Cup trophy can lay claim to being the ugliest trophy in New Zealand sport.

On a permanent tilt, it looks like it has been taken to by a small hammer – and in some ways it has. It’s been dragged behind buses, battered, beaten, taped up and thrown out of hotel rooms, while it went missing for 12 years before it was found by a farmer.

Famously, the cup was stolen in 2004.

An excerpt from the New Zealand Rugby Museum website reads: “It was taken to a preliminary game between Hamilton and Te Awamutu to showcase, and subsequently disappeared without trace at the after-match function.

“A small storm of publicity followed and on the morning of the Peace Cup final, Kit Fawcett answered a knock on his front door.

“While no one was to be seen, a black rubbish bag sat on his doorstep. Inside was the Peace Cup, which was taken to the final.”

PEACE CUP WINNERS 1920 - 2018:

1920 – Thames

1921 – Thames

1922 – Thames

1923 – Hamilton

1924 - Hamilton

1925 - Thames

1926 - Thames

1927 -Hamilton

1928 – Morrinsville

1929 – Hamilton

1930 – Hamilton

1931 – Matamata

1932 – Morrinsville

1933 – Morrinsville

1934 – Matamata

1935 – Morrinsville

1936 – Thames

1937 – Thames

1938 – Morrinsville

1939 – Matamata

1940 – Waahi

1941 – Pukekohe

1942 – Pukekohe

1943 – Maniapoto

1944 – Hamilton

1945 – Morrinsville

1946 – Morrinsville

1947 – Morrinsville

1948 - Hauraki

1949 – Thames

1950 – Hauraki

1951 – Rotorua

1952 – Rotorua

1953 – Rotorua

1954 v Rotorua

1955 – Matamata

1956 – Thames

1957 – Rotorua

1958 – Paeroa

1959 – Morrinsville

1960 – Morrinsville

1961 – Matamata

1962 – Paeroa

1963 – South Waikato

1964 – South Waikato

1965 – South Waikato

1966 – Thames

1967 – Te Awamutu

1968 – South Waikato

1969 – South Waikato

1970 – Cambridge

1971 – Rotorua

1972 – Rotorua

1973 – Rotorua

1974 – Morrinsville

1975 – Te Awamutu

1976 – Te Awamutu

1977 – South Waikato

1978 – Hamilton

1979 – South Waikato

1980 – Tauranga

1981 – Te Puke

1982 – Tauranga

1983 – Tauranga

1984 – South Waikato

1985 – South Waikato

1986 – Tauranga

1987 – Te Awamutu

1988 – Te Awamutu

1989 – Te Awamutu

1990 – Te Awamutu

1991 – Maniapoto

1992 – Maniapoto

1993 – Ōtorohanga

1994 – Maniapoto

1995 – Maniapoto

1996 – Matamata

1997 – Matamata

1998 – Te Awamutu

1999 – Western Bay of Plenty

2000 – Western Bay of Plenty

2001 – Central Bay of Plenty

2002 – Hamilton

2003 – Hamilton

2004 – Central Bay of Plenty

2005 – Te Awamutu

2006 – Te Awamutu

2007 – Hamilton

2008 – Hamilton

2009-2018 – Te Awamutu

2019 – Central Bay of Plenty

2020-2024 – Hamilton

