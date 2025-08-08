Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rugby’s Peace Cup returns: Rotorua v Maniapoto in regional showdown

Rotorua Daily Post
5 mins to read

The glorious Peace Cup. Photo / Ben Fraser

The glorious Peace Cup. Photo / Ben Fraser

Rotorua will host a regional rugby game this Saturday with a trophy up for grabs whose origins go back to the end of World War I.

The Peace Cup was inaugurated to mark the formal end of the Great War with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on June

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save