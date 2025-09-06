Disappointment was the feeling in the Manu Samoan camp post-match, with both captain Michael Alaalato’a and head coach Lemalu Tusi Pisi expressing their reactions after the physical battle.
Pisi said post-match that while he was disappointed there were positives that they can take out of the game, heading into next week’s crucial match.
“I think on reflection, straight after the game, there’s some really good things from our team, and there’s also some things that we kind of shot ourselves in the foot in,” he said, pointing to ill-discipline as an issue of concern.
“But, you know, we’re heading in the right direction. The boys put on a big shift from Tonga and that’s what we’re looking for.”
He said the players will need to recover, taking the plane across to the United States of America in the new week.
“It’s just recovery, and then the travel, then making sure we get that right and get our processes right in terms of that,” he said.
Their ensuing lineout from a penalty that was kicked to touch by flyhalf Rodney Iona saw hooker Pita Anae-Ah Sue dotting down.
Three more points through the boots of flyhalf Iona gave them a 8-0 lead.
However, the Fijians started to slowly work their way back into the game, that paying off when captain Tevita Ikanivere dived over the line in the 14th minute, finishing off a rolling maul, following a lineout take near the corner.
Samoa responded straight after with halfback Joel Lam getting over the line, flyhalf Iona finishing that off with his conversion for a 15-5 lead.
Some strong defensive work by Manu Samoa saw them deny Fiji two possible tries, again the result of some good forward drives by the Fijian forwards.
In the 37th minute former All Black centre Seta Tamanivalu ran on to a pass from a few metres off the Samoan line to crash over for his try. Muntz converted, reducing the deficit to 15-12 in Samoa’s favour, going to the break.
Samoa pressured Fiji hard when the game resumed for the second spell.
The Samoans won three consecutive penalties, including one against Ikanivere, who went low on a tackle that was ruled dangerous.
As the game progressed Manu Samoa kept trying out the Fijian defense but flyhalf Iona sent the ball out over the deadball zone from a penalty kick in the 47th.
That gave Fiji some drive to get out of their red zone, flanker Kitione Salawa claiming a defensive penalty in the process after he had gone in for a claim on the ground, with a Samoan player penalized for holding on.
Momentum swung Fiji’s way when tough flanker Taleni Seu was sent to the bin for 10 minutes after he shoulder tackled Setareki Tamanivalu, leaving the Samoans one man down in the 46th minute.
But winger Elisapeta Alofipo intercepted a passing movement inside his team’s 22 metre zone as the Fijians were on attack and making their way to the Samoan line.
However, Ponipate Loganimasi caught up to him and slowed the player down, forcing Alofipo to pass infield to Iona who grubber kicked towards the Fijian line and in the process gave away a penalty to Fiji, after he tackled fullback Isaiah Washington-Ravula on the ground.
Replacement Kemu Valetini chipped over the Samoan defensive line in the 59th minute, which halfback Simione Kuruvoli chased to score Fiji’s comeback try next to the post. Flyhalf Caleb Muntz converted and Fiji took the lead for the first time in the game, 19-15.
Muntz added one three points for Fiji to extend their lead to 22-15 before England-based backline utility, Kalaveti Ravouovu, who was out on the wing for the game, sliced his way through the Samoan line to seal the deal for Fiji in the 78th minute.
Valetini sent the conversion over the crossbar and in between the posts as Fiji recorded the 29-15 win.
Meanwhile, World Cup has confirmed that Fiji’s win over Samoa means that Tonga have now officially qualified for the semi-finals and joins Fiji as the second nation from the Pacific Islands to secure their place at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.
Tonga earned a convincing 30-16 win over rivals Samoa in Nuku’alofa three weekends ago.