Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rugby: Fiji beats Samoa at Rotorua and hands Tonga World Cup ticket

RNZ
8 mins to read

Manu Samoa v Fiji at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday. Photo / Photosport-Stephen Parker

Manu Samoa v Fiji at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday. Photo / Photosport-Stephen Parker

By Iliesa Tora of RNZ Pacific

The Flying Fijians defeated Manu Samoa 29-15 at the Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in a Pacific Nations Cup and 2027 Rugby World Cup qualifier battle.

It means that the Samoans, who are chasing qualification for the 2027 Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save