Dancing for Hospice dancers. Kirsty Nicholson & Ruby Arefin

Ruby Arefin and Kirsty Nicholson are feeling a lot more comfortable dancing and shaking their hips like Shakira after being pushed out of their comfort zone.

They are one of the dance couples in this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice being held on August 20 at the Energy Events Centre.

Ten dance couples with little-to-no dance experience are practising hard several times a week to be stage-ready and raise money for the local hospice.

The goal of the evening is to raise $120,000 to enable the Hospice to care for and support more than 420 patients with terminal illnesses each year.

Ruby Arefin, a junior doctor at Rotorua Hospital, said he had worked closely in the hospital with palliative care staff and was appreciative of what they do.

"I thought this was a nice way to give back and show appreciation."

He said both a highlight and challenge had been the growth he had achieved with dancing.

"It's been a very interesting experience moving my body and hips like Shakira, but I'm feeling the advantages of being young and have had a lot of room for growth in dancing."

He was confident the dance couples would put on a great show - "No doubts about that".

Arefin thought his mum and dad were a bit shocked when he finally told them that he would be dancing in the fundraising event.

"They are checking in and looking forward to coming to the night.

"It's the same with my friends. They said if any one of us was going to do it, it would be me."

Kirsty Nicholson and Ruby Arefin are looking forward to putting on a show at Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said he was thankful to the whole community for supporting such a wonderful cause, especially at a time when Hospice and the hospital had been under the pump.

"I think it's important to think about and support Hospice during this hard time."

Kirsty Nicholson is a senior youth worker navigator for the Youth Employment Plus team at the Rotorua Youth Centre.

"I have chosen to do Harcourts Dancing for Hospice this year to not only support an amazing cause, but to push myself to try something new and to show other people that if you want to try something, just give it a go."

Nicholson said she and Ruby had really been putting in the mahi with their routine.

Nicholson recalled that at the start of their dancing journey she felt overwhelmed, but now she was feeling great about where they were in their routine.

"In the first couple weeks it was like 'what are we doing, what have we done'. Now we feel comfortable on our feet."

She said a highlight had been meeting everyone while it was a challenge juggling working full-time, being a mum, living out of town, and fitting in dance practices.

"But I'm all for it and we are making it work".

She said her family and friends had been fully supportive and were excited about show night.



Both Nicholson and Arefin wanted to thank dance instructors Ellie and Troy.

"We know they put in so much time and seeing them switch dance styles is amazing. They are so knowledgeable, friendly, understanding and keen to be there."

Tickets are now on sale to the public. They are available online through Ticketmaster.

People can get all their updates on the Harcourts Dancing for Hospice Facebook page.