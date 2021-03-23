Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Ruapehu scenic flight operator Mountain Air closes after 33 years

Zizi Sparks
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
6 mins to read
A Mountain Air scenic flight over Tongariro. Photo / File

A Mountain Air scenic flight over Tongariro. Photo / File

A scenic flight company more than three decades old is shutting down as the ongoing effects of Covid-19 border closures prove too tough to survive.

Mountain Air Volcanic Flights, which operates out of Ruapehu, announced its decision to close this week.

According to its website, Mountain Air was established as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post