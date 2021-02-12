Roundabout permanently closes at lakefront

The roundabout between Memorial Drive and Lakefront Drive at the Rotorua lakefront has been closed permanently.

The roundabout is being removed and will later be developed into green space and a shared path as part of the Lakefront redevelopment project.

Road closure signage is in place along Lakefront Drive to give drivers adequate warning before reaching the end of the road.

Car parks are still available in front of the playground, with additional parking available in the temporary car park next to the lakefront operator offices.

Larger vehicles are advised to park in the temporary car park as there is reduced turning space in front of the playground.

Construction is under way in a number of areas at the lakefront as part of the redevelopment project.

Work on Memorial Drive will be complete by the end of March and this area will become a new car park and plaza. Work currently under way to construct the new boardwalk and improve the lake edge will be complete by the end of May.

The next stage of work to get under way will be the new playground extension, which will begin towards the end of March.

