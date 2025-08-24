Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua’s Vegas Showtime event dazzles, supports Hospice fundraising

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Harcourts Vegas Showtime For Hospice. Photo / Tracey Scott

Harcourts Vegas Showtime For Hospice. Photo / Tracey Scott

No one knew what the debut of Vegas Showtime would bring.

Following years of the beloved Harcourts Dancing for Hospice, guests were quick to observe that Saturday night was “different”.

Uncertain on how the evening would play out, guests were more than pleasantly surprised.

The night was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save