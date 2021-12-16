Rotorua's Precious Morgan receives Prime Minister's Oranga Tamariki award

Rotorua's Precious Morgan has been awarded a Prime Minister's Oranga Tamariki Award 2021. Photo / Andrew Warner

There were many tears of happiness and pride shed as Rotorua's Precious Morgan gathered with people dear to her to celebrate winning a Prime Minister's Oranga Tamariki Award 2021.

She was nominated for and won an award in the Te Ihumanea – Academic Go Getter category.

Winning this category means Precious has received a $3000 scholarship, a trophy, a certificate and many other goodies.

Precious says she was excited when she found out she had received an award. She was also nominated last year but didn't receive one, so it felt amazing to be awarded this time around after having achieved so much more this year, she says.

She says she couldn't believe it when she was told she had won the award - "I was like, 'No way, you're kidding' ".

Although she couldn't go down to Wellington to be presented with the award by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, she says she actually preferred it this way - receiving it with those close to her and who have helped her along the way.

Precious achieved all the necessary credits and levels while at high school in 2019 to gain a university entrance. She then took a gap year in 2020 to work full-time at Mountain Jade so she could do some serious savings towards her ECE training this year.

She chose to do her training through tertiary college and secured herself training at the Rotorua Childcare Centre, and still works weekends at Mountain Jade.

She has completed her first year of training, level 5, which is the equivalent to a Diploma in Teaching.

Precious says she always wanted to be a teacher and had originally thought she would like to teach early primary school age, but growing up and being with her younger sister, she saw the importance of children's early years which led her to ECE.

"It is the early years that are the most fundamental of someone's life."

She thanks everyone who has helped her on this journey.

She says she moved out of home at age 15.

"Essentially I just had a breakdown really with my mum and family, and I got to a really low point.

"I was actually the one who called Oranga Tamariki to get me out of that space, because I didn't want to be in that space anymore."

She says this was the best thing she could have done for herself, because she put herself in a better position and was able to grow into who she is today.

"I'm thankful for every single person who has helped me on this journey. Without these people around me I wouldn't have rebuilt the relationship with Mum that I have now, and my managers have helped me through and supported me, like Sam at Mountain Jade ... and my partner Ben has been terrific, he's definitely given me guidance."

April Bowden-Gardiner, Te Waiariki Purea Trust transition worker, nominated Precious for the award.

During the celebration on Tuesday, April said she had known Precious since she was 15 years old and was super proud of her.

"I saw in her then that this young lady is get-up-and-go.

"The award I nominated her for is Academic Go Getter, because that's what she is. From high school she pushed herself to get everything she needed to get the opportunities she's now got.

"She worked throughout the whole time in a few different jobs, she was never not working.

"She's going to go far."