Rotorua's Piesse family celebrate 3 generations in real estate

Three generations in real estate: Brian, Joan, Murray, and Callum Piesse. Photo / Andrew Warner

Callum Piesse is following a family tradition which spans three generations and has helped hundreds of Rotorua residents secure their dream homes.

Joan, Brian and Murray Piesse have been selling property on and off for more than 30 years.

The trio is now sharing their expertise and passion with Callum who is keen to forge his own career in real estate.

Callum has been employed full time at Rotorua First National for just three weeks, but he says it feels like it has been a lifetime.

The 31-year-old remembers playing with the stapler at his nana and grandad's office and attending open homes and auctions with his dad ever since he was 9 years old.

"I couldn't be prouder to carry on this name," he said. "I can't wait to get stuck in."

His grandparents, Joan and Brian Piesse, 83 and 87 respectively, moved to Rotorua from Gisborne in 1984 in search of new careers.

"Real estate took my eye," said Joan, who took a job with Wrightson Real Estate in 1985.

"I enjoyed it. We lived at Lake Rotoiti and travelled each day into town."

But Joan said people didn't just step into real estate.

"I went for my real estate associate papers, so I was fully licenced, and the study that I had to put in was tremendous.

"You had to have knowledge of so many different subjects, building accounting, law, surveying, architect, you had to have some basic knowledge of all those trades.

"That was very time consuming and very hard work."

After about a year, Brian joined her in real estate and the couple decided to specialise in lakefront property.

The pair moved from Wrightson's in Uruwera St before Fenton St, and the company later changed names to Challenge Realty before becoming LJ Hooker on Hinemoa St.

The pair retired in 2001

"The reason for retiring was that we wanted to still be young enough to enjoy retirement and travel," Joan said.

When the pair started in real estate, Joan said there were no mobile phones, fax machines or the internet and communications was by CB radio.

"I had three years as area manager for the Eastern Bay with Challenge Realty. I travelled every day from Whakatane, via Kawerau, from Lake Rotoiti," Joan said.

Then, communication evolved from the radio channel to the first of the mobile phones.

"That was a great big heavy box that sat on the floor between the passenger and the driver's seat. There was certainly no little phones for texting or ringing."

The pair also remembered having to get in a car and drive a contract to Auckland.

Their son Murray Piesse was next to join the industry.

Murray, 60, came from the corporate world, working at Auckland and Christchurch airports as airport manager before moving into real estate.

"I actually handed in my notice on the day of my 20th year. I thought, 'I don't want to go past that date because I'll be here forever'.

"I liked the idea of going into business, and I could see Mum and Dad were successful in real estate."

So his young family moved to Rotorua to start his career in real estate in 1996 with Challenge Realty, which was later rebranded to LJ Hooker, where he spent a year working as a business developer looking after 30 North Island offices.

In 2004, he joined Rotorua First National and bought into the business as a shareholder.

Murray said one of the biggest differences he had noticed in the way property was sold since 1996 was having no internet.

"Back then the only way the public found out what houses were for sale was they had to make an appointment and come into the real estate office and talk to an agent.

"They would be interviewed to see what they were looking for and another appointment would be made a couple of days later after you made the appointments and you selected about four or five houses.

"Then you would take them out and show them the properties and then they would select one from that and put an offer in.

"So duty time was very important because most of your business was conducted through people coming through the door to find out what you had for sale.

"Each company would only put in a few select properties in the paper for sale, and it was once a week on a Saturday.

"I would say you would only put about half a dozen properties in even if you had, say, 50 odd or more listings.

"Plus, the public had no access to any knowledge regarding real estate; they couldn't look things up."

Now, things were "completely reversed".

"The public has all the information they need; they don't need to come into a real estate office. They select the properties they want to view and normally visit open homes.

"If an agent gets a call these days from a buyer wanting to look at a property, it's normally a pretty serious buyer calling."

The trio's advice to Callum was to be knowledgeable about what he's selling and to treat people as if they were family.

"As a business owner, I always tell all my salespeople with their buyers treat them as if you're selling to your daughter," Murray said.

"I think for Callum he should just be himself and never think for the moment, think long term."

Callum said a lot had changed in real estate since his grandparents and father started.

"But the basics of real estate, talking to people, being confident about what you're talking about, service and knowledge - that hasn't changed at all.

"If I can draw what these amazingly successful real estate agents have achieved that would be successful for me."