Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua's Piesse family celebrate 3 generations in real estate

5 minutes to read

Three generations in real estate: Brian, Joan, Murray, and Callum Piesse. Photo / Andrew Warner

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

Callum Piesse is following a family tradition which spans three generations and has helped hundreds of Rotorua residents secure their dream homes.

Joan, Brian and Murray Piesse have been selling property on and off for

