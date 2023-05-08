Ngongotahā Primary School pupils Jordan Mana-Pousini, 9, Jope Domonibitu, 10, and Hemi Grooby-Black, 6, enjoying the new putt-putt course. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ngongotahā Primary School pupils Jordan Mana-Pousini, 9, Jope Domonibitu, 10, and Hemi Grooby-Black, 6, enjoying the new putt-putt course. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua’s Ngongotahā Primary School has installed a nine-hole putt-putt golf course thanks to a $5000 donation from local iwi.

Ngāti Ngāraranui made the koha (donation) following the school’s annual gala held last term in a bid to help boost the school’s educational resources.

School principal Craig McFayden said the $23,000 raised from the school gala, including the koha from Ngāti Ngāraranui, meant the school was able to build a musical playground, a new shade sail for the school’s pool, and a nine-hole putt-putt course, which was added last week.

“Thanks to our whānau at Waitetī Marae, we have been able to purchase things for our children to enjoy.”

McFayden said deputy police commissioner and former student Wallace Haumaha had phoned him to say he could not attend the gala but he had spoken to Ngāti Ngāraranui, who wanted to donate $5000 towards the school.

The school invited Haumaha and fellow former pupil Guy Ngatai, as well as several other members of Ngāti Ngāraranui, back to the school to receive the koha, McFayden said.

“It was a lovely time when I showed them around the school and we spoke of all the exciting things that have happened over the years.

“We discussed the wonderful memories of when they attended Ngongotahā School as students and looked at the [infrastructure] developments that have happened since.”

McFayden said the school was “incredibly humbled” by all of the support it received from the community during its gala.

“Ngongotahā is a special place and we are surrounded by an amazingly supportive community.

“We have a good connection to all of our local marae and, as a part of our school’s localised curriculum, our children learn about each of these marae during their time at our school.”

Members of local iwi Ngāti Ngāraranui visit Ngongotahā Primary School.

Ngāti Ngāraranui kaumatua Guy Ngatai said the koha was about supporting their local school.

“As a community and as a hapū, we understand it’s hard for schools to seek funding or to raise [enough money] to ensure they purchase resources necessary for the advancement of student education and in particular, literacy and numeracy,” Ngatai said.

“We are all ex-students. We also have the tribal affiliation as Ngāti Ngāraranui, many of our children and grandchildren [and] mokopuna have attended the school.” Some staff members of the school were also part of the iwi, he said.

When touring the school, Ngatai said they were “really impressed with how the kids love it” at Ngongotahā Primary School.

“Our general observation was the kids are very excited to be part of Ngongotahā Primary.”























