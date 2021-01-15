Rotorua's Marion St George celebrates milestone birthday of 100 years old

Rotorua's Marion St George recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Photo / Andrew Warner

It's not every day a total stranger gives you a $100 grocery voucher but it happened to Marion St George when she was out shopping.

The kind gesture happened in Pak'nSave in Rotorua days before her 100th birthday and left her flabbergasted.

Marion says a man with a uniform of some sort on came up to her and said, "I understand you have a special day coming up," and gave her the voucher.

Although Marion tried to keep the big event a secret, she says the word seemed to have spread around.

She turned 100 last Saturday and marked the milestone by going out for two meals in the city with family and friends over a couple of days.

She was also thankful for all the cards, kind words, letters and flowers from her neighbours, friends and relatives.

Among those were birthday wishes from the queen, Governor-General Patsy Reddy, prime minister Jacinda Arden, and the staff at Ranolf Medical Centre.

Yesterday when the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend visited her a 'Happy 100 years' balloon and banner still held pride of place in her lounge.

Marion was born and raised in Auckland. She married her husband Ian St George when she was 25, and they decided to move to Rotorua as there was work available for him here - "the rest of my life I've lived here."

Marion and Ian went on to have one son, Courteney St George.

Her husband, Ian, was a joiner and was the creator of most of the furniture in their home, which still adorns the house today.

She was a hairdresser, voluntarily doing hairdressing for residents at Bupa Redwood Retirement Village and Care Home.

"There was about eight of us [volunteering], and they loved it."

She said the voluntary hairdressing was a big highlight for her over the years.

"I enjoyed talking to people and some hadn't had company for quite some time.

"I think it was something for them to look forward to."

A memory she recounted was how as a young girl she travelled with her mother through parts of Europe including England and Germany just before World War II.

"We were jolly lucky and glad to get home."

When asked if she had any tips for living a long, happy life, she said it was important to do what you thought was right.