Rotorua’s Margriet Theron in newly established Migrant Community Reference Group

Margriet Theron is part of a new Migrant Community Reference Group that will help shape future immigration policy. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua’s Dr Margriet Theron has a long-standing, strong connection to the district’s migrant community, and these deep ties have seen her selected for a new Migrant Community Reference Group.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced last week that migrant communities across New Zealand are being represented in the reference group, which will help shape future immigration policy.

The minister has appointed 10 members to the group, with one being Margriet.

The group’s members represent perspectives from the Indian, Chinese and broader Asian, Pasifika, Filipino, Muslim, South African and wider migrant communities as well as businesses, employers, and students.

Margriet Theron came to Rotorua from South Africa in 1978. She has been president of the Rotorua Multicultural Council since 2016, and a member for more than 20 years.

She teaches a Professional Speaking for Migrants course for the Rotorua Multicultural Council and a Professional Speaking for GPs course for overseas-qualified doctors.

In 2023 she completed a Certificate in Intercultural Communication at Victoria University of Wellington.

In 2022, Margriet became an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to science and the community.

She says she found out she had been selected for the reference group when she received an email from the minister, inviting her to be a member because of her connections with the local migrant community.

“I was surprised at first, and then felt really honoured because I know it was very difficult to choose just 10 people to represent our huge, diverse migrant and international student communities.”

She says the reference group had its first meeting last week in Auckland to meet one another and the minister.

“The Government is focused on developing an immigration policy that will have both social and economic benefits for New Zealand.

Margriet says there are always unexpected outcomes from being involved in a project with a skilled and talented group.

She has already been talking with fellow member Vikram Selvaraj, who is the president of the NZ International Students’ Association, about what is done in Rotorua to make arriving international students feel welcome.

“It is important to me in this reference group to have someone so close to international students, which is a big part of Rotorua’s economy, and to share views.”

Currently Margriet is thinking about ways to help make the public aware of the reference group and the work it will do.

In a statement, Hon Michael Wood said: “Since becoming minister, a recurring message I have heard from migrants is the feeling their voice has often been missing around policy discussions. Today we are providing that voice.

“The Migrant Community Reference Group will provide a forum for migrant communities to directly share their perspectives and experiences of the immigration system with me.

“My medium-term priorities for the immigration system will be informed through discussions with the reference group alongside other stakeholders, including employers and workers.

“The members have diverse backgrounds and deep ties to their communities, and come highly recommended from their prior engagements across multiple government agencies.

“They have each displayed a strong commitment to championing the cause of migrant communities in New Zealand.”

He said: “Insights from the group may also be shared with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and other government agencies to help make informed decisions. The group will not replace my regular engagement with migrant communities around the country, but will supplement it.

“Our Government values the unique perspective migrants can provide on the immigration system.”

Membership of the group is for 12 months, at which point the group’s role and function will be reviewed. After the first meeting, meetings will be held online every quarter.