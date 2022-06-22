Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua's last MIQ facility closes to reopen next week as renewed Sudima Hotel

4 minutes to read
The Sudima re opens to the public after a long stint as an MIQ hotel.

The Sudima re opens to the public after a long stint as an MIQ hotel.

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua's last MIQ facility has closed its doors.

The fences came down around the Sudima Hotel on Eruera St yesterday, two years and 11 days after it closed to the public and became a Managed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.