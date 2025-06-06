"We are the glue that sticks our community together." Up to 145 youths join free sports activities every Monday at Bellingham Crescent.
A non-profit organisation described as the backbone of the Fordlands community is set to receive $120,000 over the next three years from BayTrust.
Ko te Tūara Tōtara o Fordlands Incorporated (KTTToF) has been awarded the multi-year funding grant to help cover operational costs to “continue the crucial work they’re doingto support local residents”, a statement from BayTrust said.
KTTToF manager Maraea Pomana said the grant relieved funding stress and gave staff and volunteers the stability and confidence to grow.
Staff and volunteers help people with housing and employment issues, benefit applications, getting their driver’s licence, opening bank accounts, access to counselling and prisoner support and re-integration.
Pomana said youth were a big focus, with up to 145 young people attending a free sports and activities programme held every Monday afternoon at the Bellingham Crescent skatepark.
“That’s our key connector to our children and young people,” she said.
“They all get to know each other and get to know us. So if they have stuff going on, like problems at home or at school, they are more likely to open up and we can work with them around those things.
“In this day and age with technology, children are becoming physically isolated from each other so this promotes more face-to-face interaction.”
Pomana said she had a deep connection and empathy for the people she served, having lived in Fordlands for more than 20 years.
“I can relate to a lot of the people here and their background. My stepfather, who raised me, was brought up in Fordlands.
“He encouraged all of his daughters to get a higher education and then come back and help our community. That was his big dream.
Pomana said while her stepfather pushed their education, he had a difficult background.
“He had been in prison and because of that, no one would hire him. So we grew up in a lot of poverty.
“That’s why I’m passionate about this work. I feel like I’ve become the person that I needed when I was growing up.
“You need someone who will listen to you and believe in you, and see the good in you.”
BayTrust community funding and policy manager Sam Cumminssaid KTTToF’s mahi complemented all of BayTrust’s key funding priorities and he was pleased such a significant grant could be made.
“We support organisations that promote community wellbeing; healthy, secure and affordable housing; kaitiakitanga [guardianship] to protect our natural environment, and Tū Māori Mai by empowering whānau and the community to create an abundant future for themselves,” Cummins said.
“This multi-year grant will help create funding certainty and allow Maraea and her team to focus on what matters most – supporting the Fordlands community to grow, overcome obstacles, and become stronger and more connected in the process.” - Content supplied by BayTrust