“I just want to say thank you to BayTrust for believing in us and the work that we do. We are the glue that sticks our community together.

Ko Te Tuara Totara O Fordlands manager Maraea Pomana.

“One of the hardest things that we find is seeing the generational cycles and wondering ‘Are we ever going to be able to break those?’.

“But what gives us hope is our youth.”

Pomana said seeing them grow, develop a work ethic, stay in school and get a job were “massive things”.

KTTToF runs a wide range of programmes designed to support Fordlands’ youth, unemployed and disadvantaged.

Staff and volunteers help people with housing and employment issues, benefit applications, getting their driver’s licence, opening bank accounts, access to counselling and prisoner support and re-integration.

Pomana said youth were a big focus, with up to 145 young people attending a free sports and activities programme held every Monday afternoon at the Bellingham Crescent skatepark.

Fordlands community members at work on the Utuhina Stream restoration project.

“That’s our key connector to our children and young people,” she said.

“They all get to know each other and get to know us. So if they have stuff going on, like problems at home or at school, they are more likely to open up and we can work with them around those things.

“In this day and age with technology, children are becoming physically isolated from each other so this promotes more face-to-face interaction.”

Pomana said she had a deep connection and empathy for the people she served, having lived in Fordlands for more than 20 years.

“I can relate to a lot of the people here and their background. My stepfather, who raised me, was brought up in Fordlands.

“He encouraged all of his daughters to get a higher education and then come back and help our community. That was his big dream.

Fordlands – a community that's historically had a lot of heart.

Pomana said while her stepfather pushed their education, he had a difficult background.

“He had been in prison and because of that, no one would hire him. So we grew up in a lot of poverty.

Ko te Tūara Tōtara o Fordlands manager Maraea Pomana (centre) with some of the community youth leaders.

“That’s why I’m passionate about this work. I feel like I’ve become the person that I needed when I was growing up.

“You need someone who will listen to you and believe in you, and see the good in you.”

BayTrust community funding and policy manager Sam Cummins said KTTToF’s mahi complemented all of BayTrust’s key funding priorities and he was pleased such a significant grant could be made.

“We support organisations that promote community wellbeing; healthy, secure and affordable housing; kaitiakitanga [guardianship] to protect our natural environment, and Tū Māori Mai by empowering whānau and the community to create an abundant future for themselves,” Cummins said.

“This multi-year grant will help create funding certainty and allow Maraea and her team to focus on what matters most – supporting the Fordlands community to grow, overcome obstacles, and become stronger and more connected in the process.” - Content supplied by BayTrust