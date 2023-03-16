The sculpture at the Hemo Gorge roundabout has had repairs this week. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua’s controversial Hemo Gorge roundabout sculpture has been repaired this week after paint and pieces were damaged.

The sculpture - Te Ahi Tupua - sits in the middle of the roundabout at the southern entrance to the city. Originally meant to cost $500,000, it ended up costing $743,029. It was installed about two years ago.

Kilwell Fibretube manufactured the artwork, but in May last year put it back under wraps, as peeling paint needed to be replaced.

Rotorua Lakes Council did not pay for this, but the cost was covered by Kilwell.

At the time, some of its decorative features were also removed after repeat breakages from vandals and people climbing on it.

This week the sculpture needed repairs once more, and this time the council will pay the bill as the damage is not covered by warranty.

The Hemo sculpture has been damaged. Photo / Andrew Warner

Arts, culture and mahi toi manager Stewart Brown said the damage was first noticed in January.

“It’s thought that someone has attempted to climb the sculpture, which has resulted in damage to a couple of the chevron patterns. These have needed to be replaced and paint touched up.”

He said warning signs against climbing the sculpture were being replaced and it was considering other ways to protect it from future vandalism.

“As this damage is not covered under warranty, Kilwell is completing the repairs and [the] council will cover the cost, which has been quoted at $4000.”

Not including this recent damage, since installation, repairs for vandalism and damage have cost $7172. The annual maintenance washdown costs about $2040.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.



