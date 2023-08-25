Ella Wilson, believed to be New Zealand's second oldest living person, celebrates her 109th birthday with an original composition. Video / Andrew Warner

One of Rotorua’s oldest residents has died.

Eleanor “Ella” Margaret Wilson died peacefully in her home at Bupa’s Gardens Care Home on August 19 after celebrating her 109th birthday in June.

She was a homebody who was “warm” and “content”, Ella’s youngest son, John Wilson, said.

“She was happy with her life,” the 82-year-old said.

The well-loved mother and “Gran” will be farewelled at a service in Rotorua tomorrow.

Ella was born on June 28, 1914, in Auckland off Karangahape Rd. She lived through pandemics, war and outlived two of her children.

Ella Wilson as a young mother with her daughter Joan and son Jim. Photo / Supplied

Ella had four brothers and was the only girl.

Ella’s mother died in the Spanish flu epidemic when Ella was 4.

She was separated from her father and brothers and was raised by an aunt in Cambridge.

Ella left school about age 15 to become a domestic worker and never had a career.

On her 109th birthday, Ella told The Rotorua Daily Post there was a period when she worked as a seamstress.

At 21, she married Jack “John” Wilson from Tirau and the couple went on to have three children — Joan, Jim and John. The couple met at a ball in Cambridge and were married for 49 years.

Jack, who died at age 72, fought in World War II. Ella stayed at home and cared for the children.

She lived for 50 years in Hamilton as a valued community member, volunteering and fundraising for the Melville Community Hall before moving to Rotorua about 10 years ago.

Ella Wilson the day before her 109th birthday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Her daughter Joan died the same week of her 104th birthday in 2018.

Son John said his mother exclaimed, “Joan stole all my thunder again, we’re having a funeral!”

Ella’s first son, Jim, died in 1985.

He believed the key to his mother living a long and content life was because “she didn’t want and she didn’t envy” others.

He said his mother loved playing cards and her home was treated like a castle, which was always cleaned to “perfection”.

“She was very social and very warm and very caring and overall a bit of a homebody.”

Ella is survived by her 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

“Everyone called her Gran,” John said.

Ella Wilson (right) as a young girl (left unknown). Photo / Supplied

One of Ella’s grandchildren, Michelle Young, said her gran was someboday “whose friends and family were always really important”.

“Much more important than things. [She] placed value on relationships,” Michelle said.

She remembered her grandmother as someone who was always excited to welcome new children to the family. Whether it was her first grandchild or her great-great-grandchild, Young said Ella “treasured their visits forever afterwards”.

“[All the] children formed close relationships and she was very special to them,” she said.

Michelle said her grandmother would always have a lolly jar filled with lollies and chocolates for the children.

“She would sometimes go and make me buy chocolates if the grandchildren were coming over.

“She is special to everyone.”

Ella’s memorial service is to be at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, 160 Sala St, Rotorua, at 1pm on Saturday, August 26. The service will be live-streamed by Collingwood Funeral Home.



