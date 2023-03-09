Cyril Hart turns 101

There was a huge grin on the face of Cyril Hart as he celebrated turning 101 years old on Tuesday.

Cyril said it felt both good and overwhelming celebrating his 101st birthday with the staff and residents at Fergusson Home & Retirement Village.

Among the festivities, there was a birthday cake and morning tea shared, and a chorus of voices singing happy birthday.

Cyril is a local golfing legend, who started playing the sport at age 44 and was still swinging on the green up to the age of 99.

He says what he loved about golf was being in the company of friends and how social it is. Over the years he has sunk five holes in one, and says his favourite course in Rotorua is Lakeview.

Cyril Hart celebrating turning 101 years old with residents and staff at Fergusson Home & Retirement Village. Photo / Andrew Warner

However, golf hasn’t always been the main sports focus in Cyril’s life, with hockey being the talented sportsman’s first love. Cyril played hockey for nearly 40 years and represented New Zealand in the sport, including playing in three tests against India’s team which he says was exciting.

These days one of his favourite hobbies is jigsaw puzzles.

Nurse Nicky Blakeley says Cyril’s passion for golf is still just as strong, and he will get up in the very early hours of the morning to watch golf and sport on the television.

She says Cyril is a quiet and delightful man, and is also quite tech savvy.

She recalls them noticing when Cyril was 99 years old that he had stopped having the New Zealand Herald delivered every morning, and when asked if it was to do with costs he said no, it was because he could read it online.

Cyril Hart in his New Zealand hockey team uniform. Photo / Andrew Warner

Nicky says he also uses WhatsApp to share photos of things such as his completed jigsaw puzzles with family members.

Cyril was born in Kent, England, moving to Palmerston North in 1930 where he was for 20 years before coming to Rotorua.

He says a special moment for him over the years was receiving a certificate of appreciation and congratulations for his 100th birthday from the Royal New Zealand Artillery Association.

The certificate read: In appreciation of your service with the New Zealand Artillery during World War II, and wishing you a hearty congratulations and best wishes from the Royal New Zealand Artillery, and the Royal New Zealand Artillery Association, on your 100th birthday.

When asked what his tips and advice were for a long, healthy life, Cyril suggested keeping out of the pubs, doing plenty of exercise, and - of course - take up golf.