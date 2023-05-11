Rotorua's Ben Appleton (second from left) was part of the NZ delegation at the coronation of King Charles last weekend.

Rotorua's Ben Appleton (second from left) was part of the NZ delegation at the coronation of King Charles last weekend.

Representing New Zealand and his culture at the coronation of King Charles III was a privilege for Ben Appleton, Rotorua born-and-raised.

Last Saturday, King Charles III was crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey in a formal religious ceremony steeped in thousand-year-old traditions, but with modern touches and more inclusion.

The ceremony means the longtime Crown Prince is now formally King of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms, including New Zealand, as well as being head of the 56-member Commonwealth of Nations.

Ben was invited to join the New Zealand delegation by the New Zealand High Commission in London. He says he has been active across several New Zealand community groups there, namely the Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club, Te Kohanga Reo o Rānana and KEA (Kiwi Expats Abroad).

Being part of the NZ delegation meant heading to Westminster Abbey together and interacting with all the other guests, he says.

“A highlight for me was when the King was anointed with holy oil, particularly as I was reminded of a Year 13 history class at Rotorua Lakes High School when Mr Wayne Hall played Handel’s Zadok the Priest and explained what would have happened in 1953 at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

“In an odd ‘deja vu’ moment, when Handel’s himene came on, I knew exactly what would happen next. I called Mr Hall later that night and explained this to him, his reply ‘yes they would have played that, that’s one of the coronation hymns’.”

Ben says another highlight was adorning himself in the kākahu of his tipuna, a kahu huruhuru that his Nan had made, lined with toroa albatross feathers as a shout-out to his Ngāi Tahu whakapapa.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham palace balcony. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

“Dame Emma Thompson came up to me and commented, ‘This is absolutely beautiful, I love New Zealand’, with Lionel Richie commenting ‘Brother, I love this, I have one of these at home that I was gifted in Rotorua’.”

He says it was a privilege to be there at this historic moment, even more so given the manuhiri present - “Not just the royal families or heads of state of different countries, but importantly the ambulance drivers, carers, nurses and charity workers”.

Ben was born and raised in Rotorua, attending Owhata Primary, Mokoia Intermediate and Rotorua Lakes High School where he was Head Boy in 2010.

“I am so grateful for the manaaki and aroha I was shown through my upbringing at these kura and am extremely grateful for the privilege of growing up in Rotorua.”

Ben thinks it is important that New Zealand has a voice on the international stage and can exert soft power that reflects its egalitarian values.

“The first thing I’m always asked about is the haka and our Māori culture. This is the defining feature of our cultural narrative, and we need to present our best selves while adhering to tikanga.”





