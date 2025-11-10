“I’m so sorry,” I said. “We didn’t see.”

She gave a small, kind smile – that quiet Kiwi kind of smile that forgives before you ask.

“It’s not your fault, love,” she said softly. “The cat shouldn’t have crossed the road without looking.”

Her voice wavered, but there was no anger – just grace. We’d interrupted her afternoon, yet she was the one comforting us.

After a moment, she turned back toward the house, walking slowly behind the fence where her son had gone. Before disappearing from view, she lifted a hand – a small wave that somehow felt like goodbye.

For a while, no one spoke. A tūī started up again, the breeze moved softly through the trees, and a thin veil of geothermal steam rose from a drain, catching the sunlight before it faded away.

We eventually walked back to the car, both quiet. The road shimmered behind us, and life went on – as it always does.

That evening, the sunset over the lake glowed the same soft golden as the cat’s fur. I could still hear the woman’s voice – gentle, forgiving, impossibly kind.

Whenever I pass that same street now, I find myself slowing down – almost without realising it. There are new houses and tidier gardens, but the memory of that ginger cat – once loved, once home somewhere – always returns, along with the image of the woman who forgave two strangers on a quiet summer afternoon.

As I move through this town I call home, with the warm air rising in gentle steam, I often think back to that day – how kindness can appear in the unlikeliest moments, soft but steady, like breath returning after sorrow. It doesn’t take away the loss, but it changes its shape, turning hurt into something gentler, something that stays. Like the mist that drifts through Rotorua, forgiveness has no sound, yet it lingers in the air – quietly, completely, as if it had always been there.

Rotorua’s Lifang Chen shares her experience as a Chinese New Zealander living here.