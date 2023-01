The incident was reported to police at 11.20am.

Police are trying to find a person who was allegedly being “threatening” at the Rotorua Work and Income premises.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands the premises are in lockdown.

A police spokeswoman said police did not specifically request a lockdown but understood the premises went through their own procedures.

Police were advised at 11.20am. There were no injuries.

Police are following inquiries to locate the individual.