Rotorua woman badly mauled by dogs lives with legacy of fear

She said a woman and two men helped her, and, to this day, she did not know who the two men were.
She said, in hindsight, she should have asked the court for more reparation money as she only asked enough to cover her medical bills and clothing.
“It’s not like I could put a money value on the emotional and physical trauma I endured, nor the seven weeks of recovery before being able to go back to work, nor the ongoing fear of walking in my neighbourhood.”
Guet said her independence had been stripped as she would now only walk with her husband and took her car to work, instead of walking.
On walks she carried a bag of ground pepper open and ready to throw at an attacking dog.
She also carried pepper in her handbag and jacket pockets.
She and Fankhauser met through the court restorative justice process.
While she felt he was sincere in his apology, she thought the process dampened down the severity of the offending.
Guet said she had to see a doctor in the following months regularly for one thing or another.
“My theory is my mind and body was focused solely on healing my arms and legs, and then when I finally got to a stage where I wanted to put it all behind me and give as little attention to my scars as possible, then bang! My nervous system hits me with shingles, telling me hey, the rest of my body suffered too, and needed an outlet for the trauma.”
She said she tried to remain positive and, despite her scars, she was happy she survived and, in some ways, that it happened to her and not someone else.
“If it was a child, I don’t think they would have survived.”