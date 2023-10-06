Rotorua woman Hanneke Smits with cards and flowers she received ahead of her 100th birthday today. Photo / Andrew Warner

“Work hard, very, very hard and love everyone.”

Those are the keys to a long life, according to Rotorua woman Hanneke Smits, who is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

The painter, puppeteer and early childhood educator’s life has been filled with love, romance, war and art.

The Rotorua Lara Lodge Care Home resident has been preparing to mark her centenary day with an afternoon of high tea.

She said that, given her age, many of her friends had died, but she had received cards and flowers wishing her a happy birthday.

Smits was born on October 7, 1923, in the Netherlands and was the middle child of five.

She migrated to New Zealand after World War II, in about 1950, with her parents, siblings and husband.

There was mass migration postwar from the Netherlands and Dutch colonies to New Zealand, with nearly 25,000 migrants settled by 1968, according to Te Ara, Encyclopedia of New Zealand.

The Smit family settled in Rotorua and never returned to the Netherlands.

Smits was an early childhood educator and a founding member of the Pathways Rudolf Steiner Kindergarten Rotorua.

Her late husband, Walter, was employed by Rotorua’s Bentley family as a painter.

The couple divorced after 50 years of marriage and never had any children.

Hanneke Smits earlier this week, looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday today. Photo / Andrew Warner

Family friend Maggie Bentley, 74, said Smits had been in her life since she was a toddler.

It was “hard to believe” she had made it to 100 but believed Smits had lived so long because of her determination.

“She’s a very determined person. That’s why she’s lived so long, she’s always had a reason to get up in the morning.”

Smits was always “making something”, crafting teddy puppets or creating art, Bentley said.

“I have memories of being around the garden and doing things.

“She’s been in my life all my life.”

She said her father put in an application for a Dutch person to move to New Zealand for work.

“Back in the day, after the war, my father was building schools and houses and needed a painter.”

She said Smits taught her to speak Dutch and would look after her as a child.

Lara Lodge Care Home staff said Smits was a “vibrant, interesting, knowledgeable, colourful, clever woman”.

