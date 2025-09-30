Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Rotorua woman Elaine McHardy sentenced after defrauding aviation company

Kelly Makiha
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Elaine McHardy appears in the Rotorua District Court for sentencing. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Elaine McHardy appears in the Rotorua District Court for sentencing. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Elaine McHardy and Jenny Clouston had been best friends since they were 10 years old – so close, they were like family.

They were each other’s bridesmaids and, alongside their husbands, ran an aviation business together.

But McHardy – the company’s bean counter – was fiddling the books.

Over three

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save