The wet weather is expected to continue in the Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, this week. Photo / File

The wet weather is expected to continue in the Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, this week. Photo / File

The Bay of Plenty is “in the thick of it” as a band of heavy rain sweeps through the region on its way to the East Cape.

But MetService warned the storm could swing back westwards on Wednesday and Rotorua Lakes Council says people living near waterways such as the Ngongotahā Stream should keep an eye on water levels.

A heavy rain warning remains in place for western parts of the Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, as a feed of subtropical air moves southeastwards through the North Island.

The storm arrived late Sunday morning and in 24 hours brought 42.9 millimetres of rain to Rotorua, with more rainfall forecast to hit overnight.

MetService duty meteorologist Dan Corrigan said that as of 3pm the Bay of Plenty was “in the thick of it” as the band of heavy rain continued to move towards the East Cape.

🛰 Satellite eye view



🌧 This deep band of cloud coming out of the tropics is the main rain-bringer for the upper North Island this week



🔁 Rain with the clockwise-rotating low pressure system arrives in northwest Tasman this evening



ℹ More info at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/jZLvf4qeHP — MetService (@MetService) May 1, 2023

Corrigan said the winds in the area, while “not awfully gusty”, have remained steady.

“Rotorua is quite breezy at the moment,” Corrigan told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Corrigan said average windspeeds for the region were 30-40km/h, with slower speeds being recorded inland.

MetService predicted a further 70-100mm of rain could fall overnight on Monday with peak rates of 10-20mm/h possible in the western Bay of Plenty.

The highest rainfalls had been recorded in the Coromandel, which received 81mm of rainfall in the 24 hours to 3pm on Monday. The Pinnacles Hut in the Coromandel Range recorded 278mm of rainfall in the same period.

“Whakatāne has only seen the rain picking up now,” Corrigan said.

“They’ve had 24.8mm so far and it’s expected to ramp up a bit.”

Corrigan said the heavy rain was expected to stall near the East Cape on Wednesday night before moving back west.

“We could see more heavy rain in the western Bay of Plenty later in the week,” Corrigan said.

“There’s a fair bit of uncertainty about its backward path but our weather forecasters will be evaluating that in the coming days as we get more up-to-date observations.”

Developing atmospheric river (AR).



Tropical moisture (🟣) is being focused by air pushing from the west & east ➡️⬅️.



The converging air is forced to rise ⬆️ causing rain.



Because the heaviest rain this week will occur within the AR, need to watch how this zone evolves & moves. pic.twitter.com/Inl4uxGHH8 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 30, 2023

Corrigan said predicting the path of the storm depended on many factors, including where and how winds met or diverged in the atmosphere and the amount of water vapour in the rising air.

The Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau, including Rotorua, remains under a heavy rain warning issued for 17 hours from 9am Monday to 2am Tuesday.

Rotorua Lakes Council issued a statement on its website just before 3pm stating it was “actively monitoring” the weather conditions, with staff and contractors on standby to respond to any issues.

It warned that a period of heavy rain was also possible for late Tuesday and Wednesday.

There had been no reports of flooding, slips or trees down as of 3pm, and no issues observed at Rotorua’s waterways.

“But as with any adverse weather conditions, residents are encouraged to be aware and to be prepared to act if that becomes necessary,” the statement said.

“Residents living near waterways such as the Ngongotahā Stream are encouraged to stay alert to rising water levels and as a precaution, to be prepared to evacuate if that were to become necessary.”

Meanwhile, State Highway 2 was closed through the Karangahake Gorge due to slips first reported about 12.55pm. Both lanes were expected to be blocked for the rest of Monday.