Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua weather: Dry week coming after near-record rain in July

5 minutes to read
Rotorua will have a week off after a month of rain, according to MetService. Photo / Michael Craig

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

It was a sunny start to August in Rotorua yesterday but it comes after near-record volumes of rain fell last month.

Niwa says the main driving forces behind the wet weather have been consistently low-pressure

