The Amjazz dancers will be making an appearance at this year's Harcourts Vegas Showtime For Hospice. Photo / Andrew Warner

A night in Vegas is usually one you try to forget, but come August 23, a night in RotoVegas will be one to remember and for all the right reasons.

Harcourts Vegas Showtime for Hospice is set to bring the sparkle, excitement and high-stakes fun of Sin City to Rotorua in the name of a good cause.

The glamorous fundraising event is raising vital funds for Rotorua Community Hospice, which supports about 420 patients and their whānau each year through compassionate end-of-life care.

Rotorua Hospice fundraising and marketing manager Nicola de Lautour said the event would be “laying on the glamour”.

Government funding covered only half of Hospice’s operating costs de Lautour said. The rest must be raised by the organisation.