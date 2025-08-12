Unlike Dancing for Hospice, which drew more than 1600 people, Vegas Showtime was designed to be a more “intimate” evening out, with about 200 guests expected to gather at Rydges Rotorua.
Organisers have been planning the event since December, and de Lautour said all the “glitz and glamour” was coming together to make it a “really special night out”.
A highlight is a live auction, with eight premium prize packages up for grabs, including two trips to Fiji, one with return flights valued at more than $10,000. Also on offer are luxury spa experiences, wine and garden bundles, and a Martinborough getaway.
Guests can also spin a wheel for instant prizes in exchange for a donation, with rewards including supermarket and pharmacy gift cards.
Entertainment included performances from Kiwi legends Tina Cross and The Lady Killers, Frankie Stevens, AMJazz dancers, and magician-comedian Brendan Dooley, who will also be MC.
One of the night’s surprise features was a celebrity version of Deal or No Deal.
For de Lautour, the night’s success wouldn’t be measured by dollars alone.
She hoped guests would enjoy getting dressed up and spending a fun night out with friends, family or colleagues, whether they were long-time supporters or first-timers.
Each ticket included a welcome drink and canapés on arrival, followed by bread and a two-course meal served at your table.
The event kicks off at 5.30pm and wraps up by 11pm.
Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.